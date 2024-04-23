Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'

Earlier today, there was news doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are expecting their first child together after six years of marriage.

However, Prince denied the rumours and told Times Now, "I have no idea where these kinds of rumours emanate from. When we read the news, we started laughing at our home. I want to clear it that Yuvika is not pregnant. In fact, agar hoti toh hum khud btate an hum."

Meanwhile, the rumours started after Prince dropped hints about the arrival of the baby. During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, he was asked about baby planning; to this, he said, "Very soon." His response led fans to speculate that the couple would soon become parents.

Further, when asked what took them so long, Prince said, "I wanted to have a child when I had my own home in Mumbai. I didn't want to rush; I wanted time for everything."

In January 2024, the couple purchased a new home in Mumbai.

Prince and Yuvika met on the set of the reality show, Bigg Boss 9. They got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai.