 Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'

Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'

Prince Narula tied the knot with Yuvika Chaudhary in 2018 in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Earlier today, there was news doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are expecting their first child together after six years of marriage.

However, Prince denied the rumours and told Times Now, "I have no idea where these kinds of rumours emanate from. When we read the news, we started laughing at our home. I want to clear it that Yuvika is not pregnant. In fact, agar hoti toh hum khud btate an hum."

Read Also
Valentine's Day 2023: Yuvika Chaudhary opens up on life after marrying Prince Narula, embracing...
article-image
Read Also
Yuvika Chaudhary: 'Planning Baby Since Prince And I Married, It's In God's Hands'
article-image

Meanwhile, the rumours started after Prince dropped hints about the arrival of the baby. During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, he was asked about baby planning; to this, he said, "Very soon." His response led fans to speculate that the couple would soon become parents.

Further, when asked what took them so long, Prince said, "I wanted to have a child when I had my own home in Mumbai. I didn't want to rush; I wanted time for everything."

Read Also
How I Met My Life Partner: Yuvika Chaudhary: I Am Blessed To Have Prince In My Life
article-image

In January 2024, the couple purchased a new home in Mumbai.

Read Also
'Wouldn't have married had we believed in caste': Prince Narula reacts to wife Yuvika Chaudhary's...
article-image

Prince and Yuvika met on the set of the reality show, Bigg Boss 9. They got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'

Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'

PHOTO: Kiara Advani Sips On Coffee In A White Maxi Dress, Shahid Kapoor's Comment Grabs Attention

PHOTO: Kiara Advani Sips On Coffee In A White Maxi Dress, Shahid Kapoor's Comment Grabs Attention

Deliver Me OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Deliver Me OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Radhika Madan: 'It Would Be A Dream To Work With Shah Rukh Khan'

Radhika Madan: 'It Would Be A Dream To Work With Shah Rukh Khan'

Chandragupta Maurya Fame Ashish Sharma's Father On Life Support: 'Next 12 Hrs Most Critical, Please...

Chandragupta Maurya Fame Ashish Sharma's Father On Life Support: 'Next 12 Hrs Most Critical, Please...