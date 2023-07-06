Yuvika Chaudhary: 'Planning Baby Since Prince And I Married, It's In God's Hands'

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Yuvika Chaudhary has said that she and her husband Prince Narula have been planning a baby ever since they tied the knot, but "it is in God's hands". The couple got hitched in 2018.

After experiencing a whirlwind romance that kicked off inside the Bigg Boss 9 house, Yuvika and Prince have now been married for five long years.

In an interview, Yuvika opened up about the societal pressure to have kids. She said that after marriage, people constantly ask 'When are you having a kid?'

Yuvika said during the interview, "No one asks, 'When are you getting a diamond? (laughs)'. We have been planning a child since we married, but it is in God’s hands, and we do not question his plans."

In an interview with The Free Press Journal earlier, Yuvika had revealed that they are planning to take their marriage a step ahead and start a family together. "We are definitely planning to embrace parenthood now. I feel everything has its own sweet time and just like marriage happened to us out of the blue, this too will happen when fate has it planned for us. But one thing I know for sure is that this will be the best and the most beautiful phase of our lives," she had gushed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yuvika was seen in the crime thriller Cyber Vaar and in the web series Roohaniyat. on the other hand, Prince Narula is currently seen as one of the gang leaders on MTV Roadies 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty.