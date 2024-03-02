How I Met My Life Partner: Yuvika Chaudhary: I Am Blessed To Have Prince In My Life

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula |

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary’s Prince charming is none other than Prince Narula. Married for 6 years now to actor and model Prince, Yuvika exults, “It has been a beautiful journey with him from the start till now.”

When did you meet Prince, Yuvika?

I met Prince for the first time on the reality show Big Boss.

Who played Cupid?

No one played Cupid, but when the show was underway, Prince’s mom asked my mom if she would consider a match between Prince and me. Prince was unaware of this development because he was on the show.

What was your reaction when you met him for the first time?

Neither of us was attracted to the other, but I liked him as a human being. Gradually, his personality grew on me. We continued to be friends after the show, but the fact that he liked me was very clear from day one.

What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

He is honest, kind, hardworking - a good and simple human being. I can speak nonstop about him because I love him. I am blessed to have him in my life.

Who proposed marriage?

Prince proposed to me. From the onset, he was always keen to propose but he did so officially on February 14. It was quite dramatic. He fought with me and said, “I don’t wanna be with you.” I was in a state of shock. Secretly, he spoke to my mom about a surprise he had planned for me. Accompanied by his mom and dad, he met my parents at the Taj hotel. After dinner with the family, he drew out a ring and proposed to me. There was no looking back after that.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

Prince.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

I am.

Who is short-tempered between the two?

I was short-tempered, but not anymore. He talks to me and makes me smile. I love that trait of his.

Do you fight?

Of course, we have had some silly fights. When we were dating, he would complain, “I was waiting for your call, you didn’t call me.” And I would tell him, laughingly, “Dude, I can’t call you throughout the day.” On a more serious note, without a fight, you cannot measure the degree of love.

How would you describe your life after marriage?

I always tell Prince, “Our marriage was planned by God. Our bond becomes stronger every year. We have shared many emotions together”.

What common interests do you share?

When we are together, we love watching movies.

Love for me is: Friendship, understanding, and respect.