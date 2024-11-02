‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena

anchal2598704

Shrutika Arjun and Vivian Dsena, who started off with a great bond in the Bigg Boss 18 house are now at loggerheads after the former denied the actor his right to nominate in a nomination task she was in charge of a few weeks ago. This did not go well with Vivian and he nominated the actress last week, stating whatever she did, he has taken it personally.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Shrutika and Vivian will be seen getting into a verbal spat yet again when the latter confronted the actress over a misunderstanding. While Shrutika complained that Vivian only selectively speaks nicely to people, Vivian stated that these people do not speak to him to answer but to listen to him as well. Confronting the actress on their recent spat which was related to a cup, Vivian stated that she did whatever she did because of piled up anger. Shrutika agreed that she did have piled up anger but it was never about the cup. When Vivian refused to listen, the actress said, “I think your understanding power is less.” This statement of the actress irked Vivian, who then decided to walk away from the conversation.

For the uninformed, Vivian and Shrutika earlier shared a ‘brother-sister’ bond, however, as the game evolved, their bond too hit a rough patch. While Shrutika is on really good terms with Karan Veer Mehra, she was recently also seen nominating Shilpa Shirodkar, stating that the actress plays safe.