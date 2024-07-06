'Your Baap-Dadas Were Licking Boots...': Javed Akthar REACTS To X User Calling Him 'Son Of Gaddar'

Javed Akthar |

Javed Akhtar is known for his best lyrics and poetry. He has always been vocal about his on various topics. Recently, the famous screenwriter took to platform X, and responded to the comment of a user on his tweet, where the users slammed him and his family and called him 'son of gaddar'.

According to a user Vivek Sharma, on platform X, "Your father was instrumental in making Pakistan to have a nation just for Muslims, then in the guise of progressive writer, he chose to remain in India. You are a son of Gaddar who divided our nation on the lines of religion. Now u say anything but this is the truth."

To which, Javed Akhtar responded by calling him a complete idiot, whose family licked the boots of the British government during the time of freedom moment. In response to his comment, he wrote, "It is difficult to decide whether you are ignorant or a complete idiot. From 1857 my family has been involved with the freedom movement and has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas were licking the boots of Angrez sarkar."

This heated argument began below the tweet posed by Javed Akhtar in which he compared himself to US President Joe Biden. He also hints at his chances of not becoming the next president of the USA.

Sharing his views on platform X, Javed wrote, "I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden. Both of us have an exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of the USA."

I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden . Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 6, 2024

Following the array of tweets, Javed even responded to a few more users. While one of the users expressed his wish to meet Javed, and wrote, "All the best. If you’re ever in the USA, make sure to drop by Los Angeles for a cup of coffee with me."

To which he responded, "I will, please find out my mobile number or my email ID, and send me your contact number. Most probably I will come in September."

On the other hand, another user Sachin Satpute, asked about his views on Michelle Obama being the candidate for USA. He wrote, "What's Your thoughts on #MichelleObama, sir? I think she is the only candidate from #DNC who can win now."

Responding to which Javed expressed, "I have expressed my opinion quite a few times in the past and still stand by it that the only one who can save the USA from Trump is Michelle Obama."

Javed Akhtar has won two biggest India's highest civilian honours Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and has won five National Film Awards for his contribution to Indian cinema.