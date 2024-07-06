VIDEO: Javed Jaffrey's Daughter Alaviaa Hugs Justin Bieber On Stage During His Performance At Ambani Event

Actor Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa is currently making headlines for her video with pop sensation Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet ceremony on July 5 in Mumbai. In one of the now-viral videos, Alaviaa is seen hugging Bieber on stage during his performance.

"13 year old self is screaming," Alaviaa wrote along with the video in which she is getting overwhelmed and emotional after hugging the singer for a few seconds on stage.

Alaviaa also shared several videos on her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of Bieber's performance. Take a look at her video here:

In March 2024, Alaviaa made headlines after she shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen posing with megastar Shah Rukh Khan at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar.

In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh is seen kissing her on the forehead. "The best," Alaviaa captioned the pictures on Instagram and added a white heart emoticon.

Justin set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika on Friday. Several videos of the singer performing to his most famous songs like Baby, Sorry, Love Yourself, Peaches, Where Are U Now, and No Brainer, have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Bieber can also be seen grooving with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani on stage.

Hours after performing at the event, Bieber was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he headed back to the US. Reportedly, the singer charged Rs 83 crore for his performance at the event. Bieber returned to India after seven long years. For those unversed, he had announced a concert in India in 2022, however, it was later cancelled as his health had taken a hit.

The sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Shehnaaz Gill, and others graced the event.