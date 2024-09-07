 'You’ll Have To Taste Me When He’s...': Did Tara Sutaria Shade Ex Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani With Sabrina Carpenter's Song?
Tara Sutaria made her relationship official with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin, Aadar Jain in 2020. The couple dated for a couple of years before calling it quits.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain is now engaged to entrepreneur Alekha Advani, whom he addressed as his 'first crush.' The couple shared dreamy photos on social media to announce their engagement. Days after, netizens believe Tara may have taken a subtle dig at her newly engaged ex on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a song titled Taste by Sabrina Carpenter, which some believe a shade to Aadar and Alekha's engagement news. Tara highlighted the song's chorus, featuring the lyrics: "I heard you’re back together and if that’s true, you’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you, if you want forever, and I bet you do. Just know you'll taste me too."

Take a look at it:

Tara and Alekha have been friends for years, and they even follow each other on Instagram. Previously, when Tara and Aadar were dating, Alekha joined them on their romantic trip and even humorously referred to herself as the 'third wheel.'

Here's how netizens reacted:

A user commented, "Bro, if i get the chance to shade aadar & alekha , i will do it. It's disgusting tbh like bestfriend boyfriend ex lover Ex bestfriend getting involved. ew."

Another user wrote, "I was going to say it seems like she moved on a good while ago, but just checked out her story myself. And, the lyrics are questionable. Seems like it’s meant for alekha."

Screenshot Via Reddit/BollyBlindsNGossips

Meanwhile, earlier Aadar had liked a comment about Sutaria on his proposal post with Alekha, which read, "Could have been best couple, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain." 

Tara had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023. The duo made their relationship official in 2020.

Read Also
What Is The Age Difference Between Lovebirds Tara Sutaria & Arunoday Singh?
article-image

Reportedly, Tara is in a relationship with Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh. However, the actress has not reacted to the news.

Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023.

