You have to be your biggest strength: Karisma Kapoor's important message to all single moms

The Kapoor clan has forever been in the limelight for generations. Karisma Kapoor, who has contributed some stellar performances with her films, recently opened up about the hurdles she had to face, despite coming from an illustrious family.
Karisma always looked up to her grandfather and the biggest showman of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor. Lolo told the Digital catalog, Humans of Bombay, “Growing up, I used to visit my granddad on set—& his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor & contribute to the family legacy. When I told my granddad, he said, ‘It’s glamourous but it’s not a bed of roses—you will have to work very hard.’ That stayed with me. I wanted to act but my inner voice made me doubt myself (sic).”
Lauding her mother, Babita, for keeping the kids grounded, Karisma revealed that she and her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan would travel to school by bus, and board the train for college. She said, “What motivated me, was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an ‘illustrious’ family, she made us live a simple life. My sister & I travelled by school bus & went to college by local trains (sic).”
Karisma went on to speak about the film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. She stated that when no one was willing to be cast against Madhuri, she took the leap of faith and even won a National Award. She said, “My mom taught me how to stick to my roots & still be confident. She knew about my passion for acting & about my hesitation. I didn’t want to falter & let anybody down. But she said that until I try, I’d never know. That’s when I signed my first film—a remake of a South Indian movie! While shooting, I gave my best. I had to ‘make it’ or ‘break it’. And the movie was a success! As my career progressed, there were highs & lows. I had done a song, ‘Sexy Sexy’—I’d worked hard & even hurt my knees for it. I was appreciated for my dance, but people thought the song was way ahead of its time—the word ‘Sexy’ wasn’t common back then. But that’s when my mom said that it’s an actors job to entertain. I can’t let one roadblock affect it. Even on the bad days I had to keep my head held high. So even when I was offered ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, when no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri Dixit. I didn’t want to shy away because ‘I thought I couldn’t do it’. I did the film & even won a National Award for it! (sic)”
Opening up about being a single mom, Karisma firmly believes that our strength comes from within. She says, “I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness (sic).”
On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, “Zero,” where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma stayed away from films for the past seven years, the diva will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, “Mentalhood“.
