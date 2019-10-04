Grab Karisma Kapoor's Benarasi style Durga Puja outfit for Rs 60,000

If you need some style inspiration for Durga Puja 2019, hop onto Karisma Kapoor's Instagram. The actress may have taken a break from films, but is surely one style icon who can rock any outfit even in her 40's.

Karisma, who is back from her trip to Lonson, sported an ethnic attired while celebrating Navratri in Kolkata. She opted for a an ivory anarkali by Ekaya that costs around 35,000 INR, and paired it with a contrasting handwoven Benarasi silk dupatta by the same label that comes to 25,000 INR.