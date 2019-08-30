Flashback Friday: Can you spot Karisma in Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding picture?

However, Karisma Kapoor is not fully visible in this cropped version of the picture.

Goldie Behl who commented about him being cropped from the picture shared the original picture on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “SPOT ME IF YOU CAN! Repost from @retrobollywoodusing @RepostRegramApp. “She’s one spontaneous actress I met long ago, who grew to be my friend. A wonderful human being.” – Neetu Singh …Seen here on the wedding day: Bubbles Behl (mother for Goldie Behl and mother in law of Sonali Bendre), Rekha, Neetu, Babita, and toddler Karisma Kapoor. To see the colour version of this picture, head over to our story. Goldie Behl can be seen in the picture too, he’s the little boy on the left who is turned around!”

Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor got married in the year 1980. Neetu Singh is seen as a shy bride while Rekha seems to be performing a ritual.