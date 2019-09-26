Karisma Kapoor shares a cute throwback moment with dad Randhir Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has been on a throwback spree on her social media, and maintaining the trend, the actress shared a cute moment from back in the day with her dad Randhir Kapoor.
The picture shows Lolo sitting with her dad and posing, like the diva she's grown up to be. She captioned the picture as "Papa’s girl".
Karisma is definitely a daddy's girl. Here are some more pictures that depict how close she is to her darling Papa.
While Karisma hasn't revealed any plans of returning to Bollywood, she was last seen in a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She has also been judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance to fill in for her sister Kareena Kapoor's absence due to busy shooting schedules.
