'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes

Rubina Dilaik, a doting mother to twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva, hosts a podcast called 'Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi' on her Youtube channel, where, she is seen addressing everything related to pregnancy, motherhood and parenthood in general with her guests. From speaking to fellow new parents to bringing in psychologists, therapists and nutritionists, the actress has had diverse guests on her podcast.

In a recent podcast, Rubina was seen revealing how, post pregnancy she went through various mood changes and that she would be cribbing all the time. The actress also reveals that her husband Abhinav was very supportive throughout this journey and that he would often heap praises on her. Rubina says, ''I have been crappy, cribbing. I know it is not right, I know it is nobody's fault, but something is changing in me. Abhinav would keep telling me 'Rubina you are doing a great job'.''

''It is so important to feel fulfilled in our relationships because what we practice as partners is what we will impart on to our children,'' the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki fame says as she speaks about partners being supportive towards each other in life changing phases like motherhood.

Earlier, in a conversation with Sharad Kelkar, the actress had revealed receiving offers for only 'bhabhi roles' post embracing motherhood.

For the uninformed, Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their twin daughters in November 2023 and revealed their faces just a few days ago.