From Rubina Dilaik’s Lone Karwachauth To Mommy To Be Shraddha Arya Breaking Her Fast; Inside TV’s Festivities

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 21, 2024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit and his wife Sheena Bajaj were seen all decked up as they shared pictures from their Karwachauth celebrations on their Instagram handles.
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik and his first wife Payal Malik were seen twinning in red as they celebrated Karwachauth together.
Just like Armaan and Payal, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee and her husband Chirag were also seen twinning in red as they celebrated Karwachauth together.
Mom to be Shraddha Arya did not skip the Karwachauth celebrations despite her pregnancy and was seen celebrating it with husband Rahul.
Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani took to their Instagram handles to share cute pictures from their Karwachauth celebrations tonight.
Rubina Dilaik celebrated the festival of Karwachauth alone in Shimla and was seen breaking the fast on a video call with husband Abhinav Shukla.
While Anita Hassnandani skipped fasting for Karwachauth today, the actress still wished husband Rohit Reddy with a cute message on her Instagram handle.