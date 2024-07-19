 'You Always Amaze Me': Katrina Kaif Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Bad Newz, Praises Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk
Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz' centers around an unconventional plot involving heteropaternal superfecundation.

Updated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Vicky Kaushal's much-anticipated film, Bad Newz, has finally been released in theaters today, July 19 and Kaushal's wife, actress Katrina Kaif has given a thumbs up to the movie.

Katrina took to her Instagram story and wrote, “And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry.... @vickykaushal09 is 🔥🔥🔥 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @amy_virk_official loved you @tripti_dimri you are just 🤩 Congratulations to @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar.”

Take a look:

