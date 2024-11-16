 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit Severely Injured By Car Boot, Gets Back On Sets
Rohit Purohit, who is currently helming Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently got severely injured by his car boot. This news was confirmed by the actor’s wife Sheena Bajaj.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Rohit Purohit, who is currently leading Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently suffered a major injury on the sets of the show. Several media portals reported that the actor got injured on the sets of the show recently.

However, as per a recent report by India Forums, Rohit got injured below his building by a car bonnet and got hurt near his eyebrow. The actor’s wife Sheena Bajaj confirming the same revealed what exactly transpired. Speaking to the portal, the actress revealed how Rohit got hurt by the bonnet of the car and started bleeding. He immediately called her up and she rushed to him. Sheena said, “Yes, Rohit got injured. The car boot was open, and he accidentally got hurt. It was quite severe. I was nearby, and he called me immediately. I rushed over and did some first aid to reduce the bleeding from a deep cut near his eyebrow. He's much better now and has returned to the set.”

Recently, the actor’s show topped the TRP charts and also left Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa behind.

