‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Was NOT A Bed Of Feathers Like My First Show’: Samridhii Shukla On Essaying Abhira & Evolving As An Actress (Exclusive)

Samridhii Shukla, who essays the titular character of Abhira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about her journey in the show. The actress also opened up on bagging her first award for the show and her experience of working with the production house.

You recently bagged your first award for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, How does that feel?

It feels really good to win the Best BFF award because I truly believe that MG and Abhira are best friends for each other. We've always had a connection since the very first episode after the leap. I called him "Par Nanu," and that reflects the divine and spiritual bond we share. We are BFFs—we share jokes, sorrows, and spend time together, enjoying each other's company. Of course, I felt elated because this is my first-ever award as the character Abhira, and I'm really humbled to share it with Sachin sir, who has contributed 8 to 9 years to *YRKKH*. It's a privilege to share this award with him, and I'm looking forward to many more such celebrations and awards. I believe the character Abhira, the show, and all of us are doing so well that we truly deserve recognition. I can only say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has watched and appreciated my work. I always try my best. I may not always do things exactly to everyone’s liking, but I do whatever I can to the best of my ability.

Your performance in YRKKH has been widely appreciated. What was the most challenging aspect of portraying Abhira?

The most challenging aspect of portraying Abhira is when I have to shoot back-to-back scenes with varying emotions.

How has the experience of working with Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Production influenced your acting journey? What makes this collaboration unique for you?

Working with Rajan Shahi sir and DKP has been a wonderful experience, far exceeding my expectations. Of course, they've greatly influenced my acting journey, especially with brilliant directors like Romesh sir, Rishi sir, and Ram sir—the "3 Rs" of our show. They ensure the characterization is perfect, and the way the character is portrayed is spot on. They’ve shaped YRKKH for 15 years, and we are fortunate to have directors who know the recipe for this, turning everyone in YRKKH into a star. We're grateful to work with them because YRKKH is such a significant show that, as they say, it changes lives. I’m living proof of that, and I can testify that it's true. This collaboration is unique because, although I consider myself a small fish in the vast sea of YRKKH, DKP, Star Plus, and Rajan sir, I’ve still managed to make a significant impact. Thanks to them, Abhira is the most versatile and interesting character I’ve ever played, and I can’t thank Rajan sir and my DKP family enough for casting me in this role.

You’ve been part of some iconic shows. How do you feel your work has evolved over time?

I’ve been part of two shows so far, and both were iconic. We all know that YRKKH has made history. My debut show was like a feather bed—the way I was cared for, the way I was taught everything, because I didn’t know anything back then. The storyline, the actors, the director, and the production were all perfect, providing the soft cushion I needed. But when I made the leap to YRKKH, it wasn’t a bed of feathers. It wasn’t a soft landing; it’s a challenge every single day—and I love it. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Playing Abhira allows me to explore a wide range of emotions, which is the beauty of the character, and I absolutely love it.