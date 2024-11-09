 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Suffer Miscarriage, Will Take Care Of Ruhi's Child After She Slips Into Coma
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Suffer Miscarriage, Will Take Care Of Ruhi's Child After She Slips Into Coma

The viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus are in for a series of dramatic twists in the upcoming episodes of the show. While Abhira will lose her child after suffering a miscarriage, Ruhi will deliver her baby and will slip into coma.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
The viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus are in for a series of dramatic twists in the upcoming episodes of the show. With Abhira and Ruhi both suffering major setbacks in their pregnancy journeys, the story of the Rajan Shahi show is set to keep the audience hooked even further.

As per a report in India Forums, while Abhira will suffer a miscarriage, Ruhi will slip into coma. Well, after Ruhi leaves in the car, she gets into a car accident, post which, the driver, assuming that she has passed away, leaves her on the accident spot and runs away. When she is brought to the hospital, while her baby will survive, she will eventually slip into coma. On the other hand, Abhira, who complains of a severe ache is rushed to the hospital. The doctors will tell the Poddars that only one baby will survive. Post this, Abhira will tragically lose her baby. However, she will stand up to take care of Ruhi's child after Ruhi slips into coma and wil be unable to do so. This twist will set the stage for an emotional roller coaster for the ardent viewers of the show.

In the last few episodes, Ruhi left no stones unturned in making pregnancy difficult for Abhira out of sheer jealousy. She vouched that only her child will have the undivided attention of the Poddars and hence decided to make Abhira's pregnancy difficult.

For the uninformed, Garvita Sadhwani, who essays the character of Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe who earlier played the same character on the show.

