'Ye Jagah Hai Kya?': Shilpa Shetty Gets Irked, SCOLDS Paps For Blocking Her As She Visits Govinda At Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to Govinda at the Criti Care Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on Thursday, after the latter accidentally shot himself in the leg. However, paps waiting outside the hospital mobbed Shilpa and this did not go well with the actress.

In a video that has now gone viral, Shilpa can be seen getting irked as paps blocked her way while she tried to enter the hospital. The actress, who seldom loses her cool on the paparazzi, reprimanded them saying, "Ye bhi koi jagah hai kya?"

Dressed in a yellow suit, she quickly made her way inside the hospital to meet Govinda.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1, Tuesday, after his gun misfired and he got shot in the knee by a bullet from his own gun. The actor was reportedly checking his licensed gun when the incident happened.

He was rushed to the hospital and a 9mm bullet was removed from his leg after surgery. Due to heavy blood loss, the actor was admitted in the ICU of Criti Care Hospital, and on Wednesday, he was moved to the normal ward. His wife Sunita Ahuja informed the media that the actor was recuperating and will be discharged on Friday.

Post the incident, a slew of celebs have been visiting the actor at the hospital. Among the first ones to reach was Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah. David Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shatrughan Sinha, and other celebs visited the hospital to check up on the actor.

Several politicians from the Shiv Sena also visited Govinda as the actor joined the party in March this year.

After the accident and his surgery, Govinda shared an audio statement with his fans stating that he was recovering well under the care of doctors. He also thanked his fans for their prayers and blessings.