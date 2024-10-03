Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore Revolver

Actor Govinda Accidentally Shot His Leg As Revolver 'Misfires' | Instagram | govinda_herono1

The mystery over the 9 mm bullet removed from actor Govinda's leg remains. This is because the actor has a licensed .32 bore revolver in which 9 mm bullets cannot be loaded. Yesterday Criticare hospital authorities said a 9 mm bullet was extricated from the actor's leg. The hospital even released pictures of the bullet which was removed after an emergency surgery.

Several IPS officers talked to by FPJ on Wednesday said the reported mismatch between the bore of the weapon and the diameter of the bullet is a serious matter and points out to the possibility of a 9 mm bore weapon. "The Juhu police should do a thorough inquiry. It is surprising that an FIR has not been registered even after several hours after the incident," a senior police official observed.

When contacted by FPJ, Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who performed the surgery, claimed that he never informed the media that a 9 mm bullet was removed. "I do not know anything about bullets. I handed over the retrieved bullet to the police. It is for them to investigate," he added. However, all media reports which emerged from the hospital at Juhu quoted the hospital authorities as saying that a 9 mm bullet was removed.

Govinda's spokesperson Shashi Jha insisted that that the bullet removed from the actor's leg is the same which was loaded in the revolver. "There is no mismatch between the weapon and the bullet," he insisted. "Govinda has been having the licensed weapon for the past 25 years. What happened yesterday was indeed an accident," he maintained.

The question that arises is that if he had been handling the weapon for 25 years then certainly he ought to have known not to store it in a cupboard in a fully loaded condition. Also there is no way the bullet would have left the barrel unless and until the trigger was pressed. The FPJ has maintained this in its front report on Wednesday. And even if the weapon had slipped from the actor's hand accidentally, it would not have fired since the trigger guard is there to protect the trigger.

Meanwhile, there is total surprise that an FIR under the Arms Act has not been registered by the Juhu police against the actor who belongs to the ruling party, Shiv Sena (Shinde).