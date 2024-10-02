Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)

On October 2, 2024, Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, visited her father at a Mumbai hospital, where he has been hospitalised after injuring himself with his licensed pistol which reportedly misfired while he was cleaning it at his home.

During her exit from the Criticare hospital, after meeting her father, she addressed the media and gave an update about his health. She said, "Papa is getting better God has been really kind. Aap, please unko apne prayer mein, blessing mein continuous rakhiye. Everything will be fine. He has been transferred from the ICU to the normal ward. Everything is good now; he is healthy and happy."

Earlier, Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand also shared a health update on the actor-politician and stated that he is 'much better' now. While speaking to the media, he said, “Abhi Govinda Swast hai… Bajrangbali ke aashirwad se woh swasth hai. He is in the ICU. He is much better.”

All About Govinda's Bullet Injury

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver on Tuesday (October 1). He underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital and is now recovering. The incident happened at around 4.45 am when he was cleaning the revolver. Mumbai Police are probing the incident and have seized the gun.

Govinda was about to leave for Kolkata from his Mumbai residence when the revolver misfired, as per Mumbai police. He hasn’t lodged any complaint regarding the incident.

Govinda's Voice Note

Govinda too had shared a voice note to give his health update. He said, "Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers.”