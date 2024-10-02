 Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)

Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)

Earlier, Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand had shared a health update on the actor-politician and stated that he is 'much better' now.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

On October 2, 2024, Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, visited her father at a Mumbai hospital, where he has been hospitalised after injuring himself with his licensed pistol which reportedly misfired while he was cleaning it at his home.

During her exit from the Criticare hospital, after meeting her father, she addressed the media and gave an update about his health. She said, "Papa is getting better God has been really kind. Aap, please unko apne prayer mein, blessing mein continuous rakhiye. Everything will be fine. He has been transferred from the ICU to the normal ward. Everything is good now; he is healthy and happy."

Read Also
Govinda Health Update: Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Actor Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Soon, Asks Fans To...
article-image

Earlier, Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand also shared a health update on the actor-politician and stated that he is 'much better' now. While speaking to the media, he said, “Abhi Govinda Swast hai… Bajrangbali ke aashirwad se woh swasth hai. He is in the ICU. He is much better.”

All About Govinda's Bullet Injury

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrest UP-Based Criminals In Nallasopara, Seize Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrest UP-Based Criminals In Nallasopara, Seize Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver on Tuesday (October 1). He underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital and is now recovering. The incident happened at around 4.45 am when he was cleaning the revolver. Mumbai Police are probing the incident and have seized the gun.

Govinda was about to leave for Kolkata from his Mumbai residence when the revolver misfired, as per Mumbai police. He hasn’t lodged any complaint regarding the incident.

Read Also
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai...
article-image

Govinda's Voice Note

Govinda too had shared a voice note to give his health update. He said, "Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan...

'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan...

Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein...

Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein...

Did Triptii Dimri Confirm Presence At Jaipur Event After Her Team Claimed No Commitment? Viral VIDEO...

Did Triptii Dimri Confirm Presence At Jaipur Event After Her Team Claimed No Commitment? Viral VIDEO...

'Malaika Arora Looks...': Arbaaz Khan Gets Kiss By Wife Sshura Khan, Netizens React (VIDEO)

'Malaika Arora Looks...': Arbaaz Khan Gets Kiss By Wife Sshura Khan, Netizens React (VIDEO)

'Sense Of Freedom Has Gone Away': Triptii Dimri Admits On Missing Her Freedom After Animal's Success

'Sense Of Freedom Has Gone Away': Triptii Dimri Admits On Missing Her Freedom After Animal's Success