Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)

On Tuesday morning (October 1), actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai after his licensed gun misfired. He was rushed to Mumbai's CritiCare Asia Hospital and is out of danger. The incident occurred at 4:45 am while Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata.

Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, was recently seen leaving the Mumbai hospital where her father is being treated. Looking devastated, Tina was mobbed by the paparazzi as she made her way out. She was seen dressed in an all-pink outfit and was seen covering her face as she left the hospital, while paps tried to photograph her from inside her car.

Check out the video:

Earlier, talking about the incident, Tina told Indian Express that her father will remain in the ICU for 24 hours. "After 24 hours, doctors will decide whether to keep papa in the ICU or not. Doctors are continuously monitoring papa’s condition; there’s no need to worry," she added.

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, was not present when the gunshot incident took place and is currently rushing back to Mumbai.

After the incident, in an audio message, Govinda updated his fans on his condition. He said, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers."

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."