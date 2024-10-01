Govinda Gets Shot: Ex-Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak Visits Actor, Heavy Police Bandobast Deployed Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)

Bollywood star Govinda was rushed to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu suburbs in the wee hours of Tuesday after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own gun. The actor is currently recovering in the ICU and heavy police bandobast has been deployed outside the hospital.

Not just that, but former encounter specialist, Daya Nayak, was also seen paying a rushed visit to the actor-politician at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Visuals from the spot have now surfaced on the internet, and Nayak refused to comment as the media prodded him when he exited the hospital.

As per the police, Govinda was checking his licensed gun on Tuesday morning before leaving for Kolkata from his Mumbai residence. As the actor kept the revolver in the cupboard, it slipped from his hand, fell on the floor, and got fired. A bullet hit his knee and he was rushed to the hospital by his daughter Tina Ahuja and staff members.

The doctors performed a surgery and removed the bullet from his knee, and he is now being observed and taken care of in the ICU.

Post the surgery, the actor shared his first message for his fans via his manager. In a voice message, he stated that the bullet was removed from his knee and he was doing fine. He thanked the doctors and he also thanked his fans for their love and prayers.

The actor will be discharged from the hospital after after his injury gets healed completely.

Govinda has been busy of late attending events and meets representing Shiv Sena. He joined Shiv Sena in March this year in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde wished Govinda a speedy recovery and stated that the entire party as well as his millions of fans were praying for him.