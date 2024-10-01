Kashmera Shah Rushes To Meet Injured 'Mama' Govinda At Mumbai Hospital Amid Family Feud (VIDEO)

Actress Kashmera Shah was seen rushing to the hospital in Mumbai where Govinda was admitted on Tuesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The actress' visit to the hospital grabbed eyeballs due to her infamous feud with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Kashmera, who is the wife of Govinda's nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, was among the first ones to reach the hospital after news about the actor went viral. She refused to interact with the media and was seen rushing straight inside the hospital to meet her 'ChiChi Mama'.

Watch | Kashmera Shah Rushes To Meet Injured Govinda At Mumbai Hospital After He Gets Shot With His Gun

Govinda was admitted to the ICU of Juhu's Criti Care Hospital on Tuesday after his licensed gun misfired and a bullet hit his knee. The actor was reportedly checking his gun before leaving for Kolkata at 4:45 am. While placing the revolver in the cupboard, it allegedly slipped from his hand, fell on the floor, and a shot was fired from it.

The actor later released his first statement by sharing a voice note by his manager. He thanked fans for their prayers and concern and informed that the bullet was removed from his knee after surgery.

Mumbai: Govinda thanks fans for their concern after getting shot by his own gun

Govinda's wife Sunita is presently in Kolkata while his daughter Tina Ahuja is by his side at the hospital. Heavy police bandobast has been deployed outside the hospital, and former encounter specialist Daya Nayak was seen paying the actor a visit.

For those unversed, Krushna and Kashmera have been at loggerheads with Govinda and his wife Sunita for several years now. While Krushna has time and again mentioned publically that he wants to resolve the fight which began due to an alleged misunderstanding, Govinda and his wife seem to be in no mood to mend ties.

Recently, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had said that she has no qualms to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, but she won't do it because Krushna is associated with it. Earlier, Govinda had also taunted Krushna for "washing their dirty linen" in public to make headlines.