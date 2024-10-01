Govinda Shares FIRST Message After Getting Shot By His Own Gun, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Bollywood star Govinda was injured on Tuesday morning after he accidentally shot himself on his leg while checking his gun at his Mumbai residence. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU, and he later shared his first message for his fans.

After his injuries were tended to, Govinda sent a voice note via his spokesperson stating that he was fine and he thanked his fans for their prayers and blessings. "Aap sab logo ke ashirwad, aur maa-baap ke ashirwad aur guru ki kripa ke vajah se, jo goli lagi thi, vo ab nikaal di gayi hai. Aap sab logo ki prarthanaon ke liye dhanyawad!" he said in the voice message.

Mumbai: Govinda thanks fans for their concern after getting shot by his own gun👇https://t.co/0V2LzunhQq#Govinda #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ITYHQA9WTf — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 1, 2024

He also thanked the doctors for their timely aid and care.

The incident happened around 4:45 am on Tuesday morning when Govinda was checking his licensed gun before leaving for an event in Kolkata. As per initial information, the actor was putting the gun back in his cupboard when it slipped from his hand, fell and got accidentally fired. The bullet hit the actor's knee and he was rushed to the nearby Criti Care hospital in Juhu by his daughter Tina and other staff members.

A team of Mumbai Crime Branch officials has now reached the hospital where the actor is recuperating and are investigating as to why the gun was unlocked in the first place.

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded social media wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Ever since Govinda joined Shiv Sena in Mumbai in March this year, he had been keeping away from showbiz and is often seen attending events and meets representing the party.

He was last seen on the screens in March when he was one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane.