Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Govinda's Superman Video From Dariya Dil

Director James Gunn is known for his best work in Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Suicide Squad. His unique blend of humour and action has redefined superhero cinema, making him a pivotal figure in modern filmmaking. The director recently took to Instagram and shocked fans by sharing a clip of an Indian version of Superman.

Yes, Hollywood director James Gunn shared a video of Govinda as Superman on his Instagram story. The video has the track Tu Mera Superman, where Govinda can be seen shaking a leg to its beats with co-star Kimi Katkar, who is dressed in a Spider-woman costume. He reacted to it by posting a handshake emoji and wrote, 'Marvel and DC'.

Govinda's Tu Mera Superman song is from the film Dariya Dil, which was released in 1988. The film also stars Roshni and Raj Kiran in pivotal roles. It was directed by K. Ravi Shankar and produced by Vimal Kumar, Manisha Vimal Kumar, and M Sagar.

The film story is about Dhaniram, a wealthy industrialist who meets Gogi, an income tax officer. This makes Dhaniram the target of Gogi's brother and sister, who seek to seize his fortune. Tu Mera Superman is sung by Mohammed Aziz, Sadhana Sargam, and Chorus.

On the work front, Gunn recently wrapped up the filming of his highly anticipated Superman. He also announced his wrap on social media. In the film, David Corenswet will play the role of young Clark Kent.

Sharing pictures with the cast, he wrote, “And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew, whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much." Superman will hit the screen in July next year.