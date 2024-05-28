Exclusive: Barah By Barah Actor Gyanendra Tripathi Tells This About Director Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon

Gyanendra Tripathi |

Actor Gyanendra Tripathi, who has noted shows Half CA, Choona to his credit is currently seen in Barah By Barah, where he plays a death photographer. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actor talks about his discomfort in doing intimate scenes, shooting the film in Benaras and more.

When asked about his first reaction when he heard the script, he shares, “Every actor in this city seeks and waits for the opportunity where the entire story would be told through him. In other words, he would get to play the central character or protagonist in a feature film. And I was no different in that regard. I knew such an opportunity wouldn’t come to me from mainstream cinema, hence I was sure I was more likely to get this chance in the independent cinema space.”

“When this character came to me and I read the script, I was blown away by the profession of this character and the environment he works in. As an actor, I saw immense potential and possibilities to explore this character through the written scenes. Having lived a childhood which wasn’t very privileged, I could easily empathise with his struggles and worldview. So, saying yes to it wasn’t a difficult choice at all,” he adds.

Sharing further on his challenges and inhibitions in playing a role like this, he reveals, “I had never been to Benares before and I realised very early on, that a part of my job is to ensure that the character should appear like he belongs to this space. Hence, getting the dialect right, getting comfortable with chewing paan, working comfortably at the Manikarnika Ghat with the camera as if it’s an extension of my own body, etc, was important. As I said, I could relate with his inner world easily but it took a lot of preparation to get his appearance, walk, dialect and body language right.”

“I had my inhibitions about doing intimate scenes as the script didn’t elaborate much on how the love-making scenes would look like on screen but I didn’t want to bring that up as an issue early on, so I kept quiet. On the day we were supposed to shoot that scene, I spoke to Gaurav and he not only assured both the actors that we are in safe hands, he also explained to us the importance of the scene and how aesthetically he wants to shoot it. And then, it became like any other scene to us,” he states further.

Gyanendra will be working next with Reema Kagti in Superman of Malegaon and the actor feels it’s an exciting project to be a part of. “It’s one of the most exciting films I have been a part of. My experience of working with Reema has been phenomenal. She is one of the most sorted and organised directors I have seen. Apart from that, working with an actor like Adarsh Gaurav is so delightful. What a brilliant actor and such an amazing human being! I have found a deep connection with him while working on that set and it generates from the place of admiration for his dedication towards his work,” he signs off.