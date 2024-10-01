 Actor Govinda Gets Shot After His Gun Misfires, Rushed To Mumbai Hospital
The incident reportedly occurred around 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda was checking his gun before leaving the house for an event

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after he accidentally shot himself with his gun. According to initial information from cops, the actor's gun misfired and the bullet ended up hitting his knee.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4:45 am on Tuesday when the actor was checking his gun before leaving the house for an event. Police stated that the gun that the actor was carrying was licensed.

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha confirmed the news of the actor getting shot by his own revolver. The actor was reportedly leaving for Kolkata early in the morning, and while placing the gun in the cupboard, it slipped from his hand and got misfired.

At present, the actor is undergoing treatment at the Criticare hospital in Mumbai, and his daughter Tina Ahuja is present with him. The actor is reportedly out of danger now, and is recuperating from the injury.

In March this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda had joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. He stated that he joined Sena because "it is a clean party".

He had also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and a few months ago, he met the PM and even shared a photo with him on social media. "It was an honour to meet Shri Narendra Modi ji, Honourable Prime minister of India during the campaign in Mumbai," he wrote.

On the entertainment front, Govinda was last seen judging the dance reality show, Dance Deewane, in March, and he would often share interesting anecdotes from the time when he was at his peak in Bollywood. After the show concluded, Govinda engaged him with politics, and is now often seen attending events and meets representing Shiv Sena.

