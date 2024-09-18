Govinda's Wife Sunita Wishes To Replace Archana Puran Singh On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Agar Krushna-Kashmera Nahi Hote Toh...'

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently stated that she would love to replace Archana Puran Singh on Kapil Sharma's Netflix comedy series, The Great Indian Kapil Show. She also mentioned that she would have done the show only if Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek was not associated with the show.

Appearing on the Timeout With Ankit Podcast, Sunita was told that she would give a tough competition to Archana on the show. In response, she said, "Arrey rakhte hee nahi hai koi. Pata hai Kapil Sharma ne bola hai mujhe, 'Inko (Archana) hata ke na aap ko bithana chahiye'. Maine kaha, 'Hata toh kam se kam.'"

Further, she added, "Main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai. Toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote. But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it."

She shared that her life's principle is that once she leaves anyone once, then even if God comes to her, she will not be able to forgive that person, as it is not her fault when people misbehave with her, and she does not even wish to see that person's face.

All about Govinda's feud with Krushna Abhishek

Earlier, in 2016, during Jagga Jasoos's promotions, Govinda did not appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, leaving him upset. In fact, during the show, Krushna cracked a joke saying, "Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai," which didn't go well with Govinda and said that he felt insulted.

Later, Govinda reacted and said that Krushna has been making money by insulting others on television. The actor said that he refrained his nephew from making such statements.

Later, in 2018, Sunita took offense to Kashmera Shah's tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. She alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the two. However, Krushna clarified that the tweet was for his sister, Arti Singh.

Krushna, who was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, opted out of the episode when Govinda entered as a celebrity guest in November 2023.