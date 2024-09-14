 'You Think I Clean Toilets?': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Has Been Rejecting Bigg Boss Offers
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently revealed that the producers of Bigg Boss have been offering her to enter the show as a contestant since the last 4 years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
'You Think I Clean Toilets?': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals Why She Has Been Rejecting Bigg Boss Offers | Photo Via Time Out With Ankit Via YouTube

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recently revealed that she has been receiving offers from the makers of Bigg Boss for the last 4 years to enter the reality show as a contestant, but she has consistently declined. She added that she was even approached for the OTT version and the one hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Appearing on Timeout With Ankit podcast, Sunita said, "They came to me twice for that, and I told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?’ You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife the same thing? Do you think we’re struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss."

Further, Sunita shared the producers made offers not only to her, but also to her daughter, Tina. Denying the offer, she said, "I told them, 'Do you even know who you’re talking to right now? Come to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan.'"

When asked about appearing on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Sunita Ahuja smiled and said she's waiting for an invite

When asked if she's irritated for not being invited to the show yet, she said, "Why would I be irritated? It’s his show, it’s up to him who he wants to invite. Although if he invites me he’ll certainly attract ratings! Karan’s also a Gemini, so am I. We’ll have a ball."

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. The couple kept their marriage secret for almost two years and they are parents to two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.

