David Dhawan Reveals Salman Khan Wasn't 'Keen' On Working With Govinda: 'Isse Ladna… Fayda Nahi Hai'

One of the best actor-director jodi of Bollywood from the 90s was Govinda and David. The duo worked together in 17 films and has given numerous hits, including Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Aankhen, Saajan Chale Sasural, and more.

David Dhawan who appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show The Invincibles Series recently recalled his memories from the past and talked about his working relationship with Govinda. He revealed, "Govind use to say, David ek kaam karta hu I will give the entire scene in one shot. Then we used to cut the scenes that's how we worked. I was the only one who could handle him."

David further mentioned that he had immense respect for him. When asked about Govinda’s punctuality on set, David simply noted, "Kaam khatam hota tha mera."

He also revealed how he got him casted into Partner. He discussed the idea with producer Sohail Khan, suggesting, "Can we take Govinda and Salman bhai?" Sohail Khan was supportive, but when David approached Salman, he wasn’t very keen.

He stated, "Come year, let’s do it, it will be a big thing." David also recalled an incident from the film’s shoot in Bangkok, where Salman told him, "David yaar, isse ladna… fayda nahi hai."

Govinda and David Dhawan made successful comedies, and have done legendary collaboration in Indian cinema. Their partnership, marked by blockbuster hits, has significantly shaped the landscape of Hindi comedy films.

Talking about Partner, the film story is about Prem (played by Salman Khan), a love guru who shares tips on dating women, and helps his client, Bhaskar (played by Govinda), woo his boss. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta as the lead heroines.