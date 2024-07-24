Pro Govinda 2024: Dahi Handi Competition Returns, Pre-Qualification Rounds This Weekend

Mumbai: Maharashtra's premier Dahi Handi competition, is set to make a grand return. Announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, this year's Pro Govinda aims to further establish Dahi Handi as a legitimate sporting competition in the state. Organized by key figures including MLA Pratap Sarnaik, the event is supported by Dome Entertainment and Cineyug Group.

The pre-qualification rounds will be held on the 27th and 28th of July at the Late Baburao Sarnaik Gymnastic Center in Thane. 32 teams from across Maharashtra will compete to form human pyramids to reach and break the Dahi Handi. From these rounds, 16 teams will advance to the main event, scheduled for 18th August at the Dome Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Worli.

This year's competition will follow a league format, showcasing the best teams in Maharashtra as they vie for the ultimate prize.

CM Eknath Shinde said, "Dahi Handi embodies the essence of Maharashtra’s rich traditions, bringing communities together and developing cultural spirit among the citizens. The Pro Govinda competition will elevate this tradition and promote it nationwide."

Mohomed Morani, Chairman & Director of Dome and Cineyug Group, remarked, "Pro Govinda 2024 stands as a benchmark to promote Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage and the spirit of competition. We are proud to support an event that nurtures the state’s deep cultural roots and promotes sportsmanship."

Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director at Dome Entertainment, added, "Pro Govinda 2024 is a celebration of Maharashtra's cultural vibrancy and sporting prowess. We aim to elevate Dahi Handi into a nationwide spectacle, showcasing the sport and tradition that define our state."

Purvesh Pratap Sarnaik, League President added, "Pro Govinda underpins our dedication to promoting athletic excellence while preserving cultural harmony. Our vision is to inspire thousands of Govindas across the state to participate in this Dahi Handi competition."