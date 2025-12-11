Maharashtra Crime: Man Arrested For Strangulating Live-In Partner To Death In Akola; Had Attempted To Cover Up Crime As Suicide | Representational image | Image generated using AI Grok

Akola (Maharashtra): A 28-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Akola on December 7, with her live-in partner initially claiming she had died by suicide. The case took a dramatic turn after the post-mortem report revealed that she had died due to strangulation, not hanging.

According to a Lokmat Times report, Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak addressed the media, stating that the accused, Pawan Laxman Ingle, a resident of Mahesh Colony, walked into the local police station around 9 pm on the day of the incident. Ingle told officers that his girlfriend had hanged herself at home, prompting police to treat the case as a suicide initially.

Autopsy Revealed Truth Behind Murder

The woman’s body was sent to Kami Rural Hospital in Akot for an autopsy. While the preliminary assessment appeared consistent with suicide, forensic examination contradicted the narrative. Doctors concluded that she had been strangled, pointing toward homicide.

Following the findings, Ingle was detained for interrogation. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to murdering his partner. Police said he tried to stage the scene to falsely depict a suicide. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, a murder case was registered, and Ingle has been placed under arrest.

The Akola police are now probing the motive behind the killing and whether the accused had planned the act. Officers are also examining the couple’s relationship history and possible recurring disputes.

Delhi Chhawla Murder: Argument Turns Fatal

In a separate but equally disturbing case, a woman in Southwest Delhi’s Chhawla was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after a late-night argument over drinking. The accused, identified as Virendra, reportedly throttled her during the fight.

According to police, after committing the crime, Virendra placed the victim’s body in his Swift car and attempted to dispose of it. However, he abandoned the plan midway and returned home to sleep. The next morning, a neighbour spotted the woman’s body inside the vehicle and alerted police.

Further investigation revealed that the couple had been living together for two years. Virendra, who is already married with children, had recently bought a three-storey house in Chhawla, funded partly by the sale of the victim’s property in Palam. A remaining amount of Rs 21 lakh allegedly held by Virendra had been a frequent trigger for arguments. He confessed to the murder during interrogation and was arrested.

