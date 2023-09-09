Pune Residents Raise Concerns Over Noise Pollution During Dahi Handi Festival | representative pic

Pune: On the eve of Dahi Handi festival in Pune on September 7, the Pune City Police control room received numerous calls regarding noise pollution in different parts of the city due to the extravagant use of loudspeakers. Officials reported a total of 181 such calls to their helpline number 112 in a single day.

During the festival, various organisers and mandals in the city set up massive loudspeakers, and in some instances, live celebrity performances were organised. These festivities exceeded the sound limits established by the high court and violated noise pollution regulations, according to concerned citizens who contacted the city police at 112 to voice their complaints.

Highest number of complaints from Kothrud

Police officials in the control room explained that the majority of these complaints were addressed by police response units. The highest number of complaints came from Kothrud, with 23 residents contacting Pune Police to report noise pollution. Sinhagad Road received 20 complaints, the Bharti Vidyapeeth area had 14 complaints, the Vishrambag area had 13, and the Khadak Police Station jurisdiction received 12 complaints. There was also one complaint each from Vishrantwadi, Uttam Nagar, and Bund Garden areas.

Ramesh Gupta, a resident of Kothrud, expressed his frustration, saying, "The noise was unbearable, and it continued late into the night. My family couldn't sleep, and we were concerned about our health and well-being due to the excessive noise."

Another resident, Priya Sharma, from Sinhagad Road, remarked, "I support the cultural celebrations, but the noise level was just too much. It felt like an assault on our ears, and it's important that such events adhere to the rules."

In a similar vein, Ashok Patel, living in the Bharti Vidyapeeth area, stated, "It's not about stopping the celebration but rather about finding a balance. Excessive noise affects everyone's peace and well-being."

Deepika Desai, residing in the Vishrambag area, added, "I had to shout to have a conversation in my own home due to the loudspeakers. These events should respect the tranquility of residential areas."

