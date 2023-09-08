Pune: 4 Women Injured As Iron Structure At Dahi Handi Event Collapses; Organizers Booked | Representative Image

The Faraskhana police registered a case against office bearers of Shrikrishna Mandal after an iron structure erected for fixing the light and sound system for a Dahi Handi celebration in the Ganesh Peth area collapsed, injuring four elderly women, official said on Friday.

A wooden structure, intended for a sound system and lighting, collapsed during the Dahi Handi event on Thursday.

Police have identified the injured women as Manda Changediya (67), Nirmaladevi Punamiya (69), Kevalchand Solanki (66) and Tarabai Solanki (64).

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against them at the Faraskhana police station under sections 337, 338, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case names Rahul Chavan, Ajay Baban Salunkhe, Gopi Chandrakant Chavan, and Chetan alias Sunny Saadhan Ahire. The complaint was filed by Ganesh Lalchand Changedia, a resident of Nana Peth. The injured women, aged between 64 and 69, are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)