Pune: Lokmanya Society Honors Over 500 Teachers For Exceptional Dedication on Teacher's Day

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of over five hundred teachers from various schools in Pune city. These educators have made a significant impact through their unique and dedicated work.

In a special gesture, Lokmanya Society recognized teachers who demonstrate exceptional commitment in their daily work, particularly those working with specially abled students. Their dedication was celebrated on Teacher's Day, acknowledging their outstanding efforts in fostering social awareness.

Sushil Jadhav, the Pune Divisional Head of Lokmanya Society, expressed admiration for these teachers' contributions, stating, "Lokmanya Society honours the work of these dedicated educators. We salute their efforts."

Managers from Lokmanya Society's various branches visited numerous schools across Pune, personally meeting more than five hundred teachers. They conveyed their appreciation through certificates and flower bouquets. In response, the teachers expressed their gratitude for Lokmanya Society's thoughtful initiative.

