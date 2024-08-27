 Govinda Attends Dahi Handi Utsav 2024 With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: 'I Prayed To God That...' (VIDEO)
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Shiv Sena leader and popular Bollywood actor Govinda recently expressed his heartfelt support for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as they participate in the Dahi Handi Utsav 2024 organised on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Thane. A video which went viral on the internet, in which he shared his prayers for Shinde’s continued leadership in the state.

In the clip shared by ANI, he lauded Shinde’s ability to guide the state through its current challenges. “I prayed to God that may the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, continue to serve the people of Maharashtra, and may all the Govindas stay healthy,” he stated.

In the end, he also extended his prayers to “all the Govindas,” referring to the participants of the traditional Dahi Handi celebrations, which are popular during the festival of Janmashtami.

Govinda is known for his charismatic presence on screen and in politics. His words resonate with the rise to power under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

In March, he joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While joining the party he said, "I was in politics from 2004 to 2009 and that was the 14th Lok Sabha. This is an amazing coincidence that now, after 14 years, today I have come into politics again."

Govinda later parted ways with the Congress party and decided not to contest elections in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the comedy film Rangeela Raja. It is directed by Sikander Bharti and written and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. The film stars Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri in the lead roles. The film is a remake of Netrikan, it was released on 18 January 2019.

In 2021, he was also the judge of Dance Bangla Dance, which airs in Zee Bangla. It was a remade in Hindi as Dance India Dance.

