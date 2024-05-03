'Completely Fake': Govinda's Niece Ragini Khanna Reacts To Viral Video Claiming She Converted To Christianity

Actor-turned-politician Govinda's niece, actress Ragini Khanna, has become a victim of fake news. The actress, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Sasural Genda Phool, accidentally shared a post which claimed that she has converted to Christianity. Clarifying the news is fake, Ragini said she respects all religion and for her, humanity is the biggest religion.

For the unawares, a fake news was shared with Ragini's quote which read, "Hi, I'm Ragini Khana. I want to apologize for my previous reels where I converted to Christianity. I've returned to my roots and embrace the path of Kattar Hindu Sanatani now."

Instead of flagging the fake news, Ragini reshared the post on her Instagram account, which made things worse.

Now, in an interview, Ragini admitted her mistake and said she will be careful while resharing or promoting photos and videos from fan pages on social media.

"As an actor, we have to be more careful. This is the lesson I learned from this incident. For the last few months, I have been re-posting my fans' posts. But, I didn’t think it would become an issue and questions will be raised on my identity," she told Dainik Bhaskar.

Opening up about the incident, Ragini explained, "A fan made a fake post (where I am seen converting to Christianity) and tagged my account. Then he sent a request for collaboration with me. I accepted by mistake. After some time he shared that fake post where I am talking about my religious conversion. He is completely fake. I have reported. Well, I have millions of fans, among them if one person does such a stupid thing, I can’t blame my entire fan club. My fans have been very loyal to me and I also respect them a lot."

Ragini has been away from the limelight since the last few years. She was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 2020 film Ghoomketu. The actress made headlines recently after she was spotted at her cousin Arti Singh's wedding.