 Govinda Health Update: Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Actor Will Be Shifted Out Of ICU Soon, Asks Fans To Not Panic
Sunita added that people are praying for Govinda at temples, dargahs and all religious places and quipped that he will return to dancing again in a few months

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Bollywood star Govinda was hospitalised in Mumbai on Tuesday after his gun misfired and a bullet accidentally hit his leg. He was admitted to the ICU and as fans wished for his speedy recovery, his wife Sunita Ahuja shared an update on his health with the media on Wednesday.

Sunita was seen interacting with the media outside the Criti Care Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, on Wednesday before visiting Govinda, and stated that his condition was stable. "He is much better than he was yesterday. He will be moved out of the ICU and shifted to a normal ward today. I request the fans to not panic. Govinda is recovering well," she informed.

She added that people are praying for Govinda at temples, dargahs and all religious places and quipped that he will return to dancing again in a few months.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday after his gun misfired while he was checking it before leaving his Mumbai house for Kolkata. Cops said that the actor was keeping his gun inside the cupboard when it slipped from his hands, fell on the floor and a bullet was accidentally fired from it which hit the actor's knee.

Later, doctors treating Govinda said that the bullet was successfully removed after surgery and that the actor was weak because of heavy blood loss.

Govinda too shared a voice note via his manager, thanking his fans for their love and prayers. "It is your love and the blessings of my parents and guruji that I am fine now," he said.

Several celebs were spotted visiting the actor at the hospital, including his nephew Krushna Shah's wife Kashmera, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, and others.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too personally called Govinda, who joined Sena in March this year, to enquire about his health. Shinde promised the actor's family that all the support will be provided to him for his speedy recovery.

