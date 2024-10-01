 Picture Of 9mm Bullet That Hit Govinda's Knee Bone Surfaces; Actor To Be Under Observation For 48 Hours, Says Doctor
Bollywood star Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after he accidentally shot himself with his own licensed gun

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after he accidentally shot himself with his own licensed gun. His doctor has now revealed that a 9mm bullet has been removed from the actor's leg post surgery and that the bullet had hit his left knee bone.

Govinda is currently in the ICU of Criti Care Hospital, Juhu, and he will be kept under observation for 48 hours. "Govinda suffered heavy blood loss due to the gunshot, as a result of which he is now feeling weak. We will observe him for the next 48 hours, and he will be discharged after his vitals become normal," Dr Agarwal of Criti Care Hospital said.

The doctor also shared a photo of the bullet that was removed from Govinda's leg post surgery.

The incident occurred at 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda was leaving for Kolkata from his Mumbai residence. The actor was reportedly checking his revolver and while putting it back in the cupboard, it slipped from his hands, fell on the floor, and a shot was fired which hit his knee.

article-image

The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, and among the first ones to visit him was his nephew Krushna Shah's wife, Kashmera Shah, with whom the actor and his wife have a longstanding feud.

Govinda later released a statement thanking his fans and doctors and stated that he was recuperating at the hospital.

Meanwhile, heavy police bandobast has been deployed outside the hospital in Juhu and politicians as well as former encounter specialist Daya Nayak were seen visiting the actor.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too wished him a speedy recovery. "I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery. I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones," Shinde said.

"Govinda has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema and has brought joy to millions through his performances. We stand united in hoping for his quick return to good health," he added.

