Govinda To Be Discharged On October 4, Wife Sunita Ahuja Shares Actor's Health Update After Bullet Injury (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor and politician Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shared his health update and revealed that he will be discharged from the hospital by Friday (October 4). Govinda was rushed to Juhu's Criti Care Hospital on Tuesday (October 1) after his gun misfired and a bullet accidentally hit his leg.

On Thursday, Sunita visited her husband at the hospital and while interacting with media, she stated that the actor will be discharged soon.

Sunita said that Govinda's condition is stable. "Govinda is fine. Most probably, he will be discharged by tomorrow (Friday). Today is the first day of Navratri and I have performed a puja for Govinda. Don't worry about him. Woh hasta-khelta hi rehta hai aur hasta-khelta hi bahar aayega abhi," she said.

A reporter stated that it was Govinda's wish to get discharged today, on the first day of Navratri. To this, Sunita added, "It depends on the doctors. We will have to listen to them."

On Wednesday, Govinda was moved out of the ICU and shifted to a normal ward. Earlier, Sunita had urged his fans not to panic as his condition is stable.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday after his gun misfired while he was checking it before leaving his Mumbai house for Kolkata. Police officials stated that the actor was keeping his gun inside the cupboard when it slipped from his hands, fell on the floor and a bullet was accidentally fired from it which hit the actor's knee.

Later, doctors treating Govinda said that the bullet was successfully removed after surgery and that the actor was weak because of heavy blood loss.

On the same day, Govinda had shared a voice note via his manager, thanking his fans for their love and prayers. "It is your love and the blessings of my parents and guruji that I am fine now," he said.