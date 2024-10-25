 Yaariyan Fame Hemansh Kohli To Get Married At Delhi Temple On November 12 - Details Inside
Yaariyan Fame Hemansh Kohli To Get Married At Delhi Temple On November 12 - Details Inside

Actor Hemansh Kohli is ready to tie the knot on November 12. He is set to marry a girl from a non-Bollywood background. The couple will get married in a temple in Delhi, and the families have already begun the wedding preparations.

article-image
Hemansh Kohli

Actor Hemansh Kohli, known for his roles in Humse Hai Liife and Yaariyan, is all set to tie the knot on November 12. As per reports, Hemansh's would-be partner does not come from a Bollywood background.

The actor, who wanted to get married at his hometown, is planning for a temple wedding in Delhi, and his friends and family are gearing up for the celebrations, as per Hindustan Times.

The report stated that it is an arranged-cum-love marriage, and the bride wishes to stay away from the limelight. Hemansh has chosen designer Kunal Rawal to design his wedding outfit.

article-image

The 34-year-old actor's wedding is going to be a close-knit affair with only his family and close friends in attendance.

Hemansh famously dated Neha Kakkar from 2014 to 2018, and their breakup left him with a sour taste. He had revealed in an interview that it wasn't an ugly breakup from his side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. "She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front,” he had told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Hemansh will be next seen in Boondi Raita. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall and Shilpa Shinde in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Ravi S Gupta, and co-produced by Kuldeep Bhandari.

The film revolves around a 25-year-old aimless youth named Brahmagupta Shrivastava, aka Baggu, and his middle-class family, his struggle and his transition to achieve something in life.

article-image

He will also be seen in Julia and Kalia and is currently shooting for the film in Uttarakhand. Hemansh will join his family after wrapping up the shoot.

