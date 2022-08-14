Himansh Kohli gushes, 'We should open the gates of our emotions and show our love for the nation.'

Himansh Kohli, who is best known for his Bollywood debut Yaariyan, will be seen in Boondi Raita. The actor is proud to be an Indian and celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for a quick exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What does Independence Day mean to you?

Independence Day means relishing in the air of freedom and being thankful to everyone who made it possible for us to thrive in a rapidly developing country. We should open the gates of our emotions and show our love for the nation by cherishing this day.

What is its significance for you?

The celebrations of Independence Day, which I have taken part in, have instilled immense love for the country and the spirit of patriotism in me. When you actively participate in something, you feel like you belong to it. We should keep participating in nation-building and welfare activities to show our love towards the motherland.

Who is your favourite freedom fighter and why?

I have been most fascinated by the story of Chandra Shekhar Azadji in the freedom struggle. His fierceness, fearlessness and determination was the epitome of patriotism and inspiration for a lot of other freedom fighters in our history.

Which is your favourite patriotic song and patriotic film?

Song is Maa Tujhe Salaam by A.R. Rahman and film is Rang De Basanti.