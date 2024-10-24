Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'Rabb Kare Apan Hameshan...' (Photos)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on October 24.

The couple expressed their love and appreciation for each other in heartwarming social media posts. Neha and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot in 2020, shared photos capturing a series of cherished moments from their journey together.

The 'Garmi' hit-maker posted several joyful pictures with Rohanpreet and penned a romantic note. She captioned, "4 Years... Wow!!!!! Pata bhi nahin chala.. Thank you @rohanpreetsingh for making me feel like a baby everyday! Looks like you will never let me grow old!!!! Love you buddy!!!!!! Happy Anniversary to Us!!!!."

Rohanpreet reciprocated with an equally touching post, referring to Neha as 'Laado.' Alongside the image, he wrote, "It's been 4 years, touchwood!!!! Rabb kare apan hameshan hi aidan ik duje naal rahiye.. Love you, Laado. Happy Anniversary to us!!"

In their wedding photos, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen grinning from ear to ear. In some of the stills, the couple is seen dancing on stage. Last month, Rohanpreet dismissed rumours of their divorce, stating that such false reports do not impact their bond.

In an interview, Singh advised that nobody should be bothered by such baseless claims, as people will always have something to say. "We are mentally, touchwood, prepared for this. These rumours are obviously false and don't affect us. How can you let untrue stories dominate your relationship? I believe nobody should be bothered by such baseless claims.

People will always have something to say," the 'Rising Star' singer stated. Rohanpreet and Neha exchanged wedding vows on October 24, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi. This celebration was later followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. For the unversed, their love story began on the set of their music video, "Nehu Da Vyah."