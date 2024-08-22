 'Ye Dialogue Mein Problem...': Stree 2 Director Amar Kaushik Reacts To CBFC Cut On Neha Kakkar Joke
Amar Kaushik reacted to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cutting the viral dialogue by mentioning Neha Kakkar's name which was changed to Sneha Kakkar.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 has taken the internet by storm ever since it's release. Director Amar Kaushik has recently reacted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cut to the viral dialogue by mentioning Neha Kakkar's name which was changed to Sneha Kakkar. He revealed that he was asked to change the name as people might find it offensive.

Amar was questioned was it a downer when the CBFC asked him to change the name. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the director said, "Not really. The CBFC members pointed that aise jokes se bura lag sakta hai. We thought they had a valid point and hence, didn’t request them to let us retain the dialogue. Anyway, logon toh samaj mein aa gaya."

He added, "Yes, yeh dialogue mein problem hai but if we cut it, it’ll affect the narrative and we know you added it for so-and-so reason. Hence, we won’t censor it’. I was surprised. We were prepared that a lot of dialogues will get cut,” said the film-maker."

He further gave an explanation on why he tend go keep such jokes in comedy as when you sit with your friend you would pass such comments. Amar also shared that the director Niren Bhatt intended to get humour from lives. He said, "We don’t put gags. Humko ‘gag’ word se hi nafrat hai! When someone says ‘Ek gag daal dete hai’, I am like ‘Nahin chahiye mujhe gag’. Gag is akin to puking for me!.”

The filmmakers had planned to cut the film multiple times, but when they presented their version of the Neha Kakkar joke, the audience realized that this would have an impact on the story. Thus, they just altered the name without censoring the dialogue.

Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Modi To Become 3rd Most-Followed Indian On Instagram Amid Stree 2...
Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Raaz, and Flora Saina in pivotal. The film will also has a cameo appearance of Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia . It relased August 15.

