 Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Modi To Become 3rd Most-Followed Indian On Instagram Amid Stree 2 Success
Shraddha Kapoor is followed closely by Priyanka Chopra, who holds the second spot with 91.8 million Instagram followers, while the top position is dominated by cricketer Virat Kohli with 271 million followers.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Stree 2, which is the sequel to the 2018 film with the same name. With the film crossing Rs. 350 crore worldwide, Shraddha has now achieved another milestone by surpassing PM Narendra Modi in Instagram followers amid the blockbuster success of the horror-comedy movie.

Shraddha currently has 91.5 million Instagram followers. Modi, on the other hand, has 91.3 million followers.

Check it out:

After Virat Kohli, who has 271 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra is the second-most-followed Indian, with 91.8 million followers. Alia Bhatt has 85.1 million followers on the platform and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has 79.8 million followers.

However, PM Modi continues to remain the most-followed global leader on X (Twitter) with 101.2 million followers.

Talking about Stree 2, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and it was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Stree 2 has become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.

Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance in Stree 2, which amazed the audience.

