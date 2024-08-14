Stree 2 Cast Fees Revealed! Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Others Charged For The Film

By: Sachin T | August 14, 2024
The much-anticipated film Stree 2 is all set to release in theatres on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day
Ahead of the film's release, here's a look at how much the actors charged for their roles in the film
Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the titular role in Stree 2, reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 5 crore
Rajkummar Rao, who plays the male lead in the film, charged a whopping Rs 6 crore for his role
Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Rudra Bhaiyya in the film, reportedly received a paycheck of Rs 3 crore
Aparshakti Khurrana, who plays Rajkummar Rao's best friend in Stree 2, charged Rs 70 lakh for his role
Abhishek Banerjee, who left the audience in splits as Jana in Stree, is set to reprise his role in Stree 2 for Rs 55 lakh
Varun Dhawan, who will be seen making a special appearance in Stree 2 as his character from Bhediya, has reportedly been paid Rs 2 crore for his cameo