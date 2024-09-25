Rohanpreet Singh Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Neha Kakkar: ‘Logon Ka Kaam Hai...’

Singers Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar has been in the news over divorce rumours floating around their lives. There have been speculations about trouble in their paradise and Rohanpreet has now reacted to the same.

Rohanpreet was recently questioned about his divorce rumours with Neha Kakkar. He stated that 'rumours are rumours' and one should not take that personally in their relationship. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, he said, “Wo toh bas banayi baatein hai..kal koi kuch kahega, parso koi kuch bolega. Toh usse aapko apne personal rishton pe asar nahi hone dena chahiye. (Tomorrow, someone will say one thing, and the next day, some other thing. These are all made-up things and it shouldn't affect a person's relationship."

Furthermore, the singer also feels that one should not be bothered about such speculations. It’s people’s job to talk like this and one should focus on their life and just ignore it.

He said, "Logon ka kaam hai, unko karne do agar unhe maza aa raha yeh karke. Hamari jo life hai, chal rahi hai usse hum apne hisaab se jeete hai. Toh dono alag alag honi chahiye. Baat ussi ki hoti hai jisme joi baat ho. Toh baat hoti rehni chahiye jisse pata chalega ke aap grow kar rahe hai. (If people are enjoying talking about this, let them. It is our life and it is going on. Personal and professional life should be different. People only talk about those who are worth talking about. It shows that we are growing in our life)."

On June 6, Rohanpreet shut down all the separation rumours of their divorce by wishing his wife on her birthday. He shared a video dancing to the song Kaala Maal with Neha and wrote, "My Personal Hussan! @nehakakkar." The duo looks quite happy in the reel and fans are relieved to know things are fine between the couple.

Rohanpreet & Neha Love Story

Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar got married in 2020. The duo met in Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video in August 2020. During that time, Neha wrote the track Nehu Ka Vyah.

Neha has earlier revealed in The Kapil Sharma Show that she wanted to get married and told Rohan she wouldn't get into a relationship if it was not serious. Rohan was apprehensive initially, as he was just 25 but later decided to marry her.