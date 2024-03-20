Rohanpreet Singh Turns Host For Superstar Singer 3: 'Will Bring Me Closer To Wife Neha Kakkar'

Renowned playback singer Rohanpreet Singh, known for his impactful contributions to the music industry, commenced his career through various singing reality shows, aiming to establish his unique identity. Following his marriage to Bollywood sensation Neha Kakkar in 2020, he embarks on a fresh endeavour.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rohanpreet Singh confirms the news and shares, “Music is my passion, and being part of a show that celebrates musical talent is immensely fulfilling. Starting my journey as a child on a reality TV show, I empathize with the contestants’ challenges and dedication. I’m thrilled to debut as a host on Superstar Singer 3, alongside the brilliant Haarsh Limbachiyaa. I aim to infuse my style and personality into the show, creating a vibrant atmosphere with the contestants.”

“Hosting this show not only allows me to showcase my talent but also brings me closer to my wife Neha Kakkar. We’ve always supported each other, and being part of a show dear to both of us is truly special. I look forward to this musical journey, where every chord will unite people of all ages,” he adds.

Superstar Singer 3, a kids singing reality show, has turned weekends into a spectacular showcase of India’s young singing talents. After rigorous auditions, the third season is poised to unveil the ‘Top 15’ contestants in its grand premiere episode.

Under the guidance of Super Judge Neha Kakkar and team captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohd. Danish, and Salman Ali, the contestants have already captivated audiences, setting a high standard for the season. As the competition progresses, the ‘Top 15’ will be divided into teams led by the captains.