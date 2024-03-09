 Neha Kakkar, Huma Qureshi Spill The Beans On Judging Superstar Singer 3 & Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge
Both shows premiere on 9th March and will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Superstar Singer, will not only preserve but also build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music, molding young singers to become the next superstar with Super Judge Neha Kakkar. Ushering in a new era of comedy on Indian television, Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge sees an eclectic set of comedians deliver sharper, wittier, and punchier jokes with Madness ki Malkin, Huma Qureshi.

Talking about the same, Neha Kakkar said, "I am honoured to be a part of a show that nurtures and encourages young talent. This season promises to be bigger and better, with exceptional singers and unforgettable performances. It's truly inspiring to see how today's generation has access to various mediums to learn music and how they excel in mastering their craft at such a young age. Their passion and dedication are truly commendable, and I am excited about discovering ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar', who will grace this stage and transform into a true superstars."

Huma Qureshi said, "This show is not just about laughter; it's about spreading joy and happiness. I am delighted to be part of such a fun-filled and entertaining format, working with an incredibly talented team, and sharing the stage with some of the best comedians in the industry. Armed with razor-sharp wit and boundless creativity, our comedians will engage in a battle of laughs, and this is the perfect platform for comedic genius to shine bright and illuminate the hearts of audiences; I can't wait for the madness to unfold."

