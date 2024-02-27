Neha Kakkar REACTS To Pregnancy, Divorce Rumours With Rohanpreet Singh: 'Only I Know What The Truth Is'

Neha Kakkar, who was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol in 2022, recently revealed that she needed a break due to physical and mental exhaustion. She is all set to return to work as a judge on Superstar Singer 3.
Recently, there were rumours stating that all is not well with Neha and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, and the duo might be heading for a divorce. Reacting to these rumours, she told the Times of India that ever since she got married, there have been only two rumours doing the rounds about her: that she is pregnant or getting a divorce.
"That’s the sad part of being who we are, that people want to gossip about you and to do that they create whatever stories they want. I don’t pay much attention to it, because only I know what the truth is," said Kakkar.
Further, Neha said that her focus had shifted to her family and her husband for a while, but now she is back to focusing on herself and her work.
She added, "My husband deserved all the attention, and now that we have completed three years of marriage, I felt it was time to bring focus back to my work. I am made for singing and the work I do, so now I am back to it.”
Neha and Rohanpreet got married on 24th October 2021.